'Profit is not a goal here': Blinkit rolls out 10-minute ambulance service, starting in Gurugram

In a significant move aimed at enhancing emergency healthcare access, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of a 10-minute ambulance service on Thursday. The initiative begins with five ambulances operational in Gurugram and plans to expand to other major cities over the next two years.

We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z January 2, 2025

“We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities,” said Dhindsa. The service allows users to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app.

Each ambulance is equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), a stretcher, a monitor, a suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

The ambulances are staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to ensure the highest quality of service during emergencies, the CEO said. “Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term.”

Blinkit is scaling the service carefully as it navigates this new venture. “We are carefully scaling this service up, as it is both important and new to us. Our aim is to expand to all major cities over the next two years,” he said.

Dhindsa urged people to support the initiative, saying, “Let’s do our bit and make way for an ambulance always. You never know when you may save a life.”