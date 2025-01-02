‘Promise to deliver my best moves on 64 squares’: Gukesh after being nominated for Khel Ratna award 

World’s youngest chess champion D Gukesh promised his “best moves on 64 square and outside” in future as well after being nominated for the prestigious ‘Khel Ratna’ award by the government.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I am truly grateful and feel humbled to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Your words and guidance have always inspired me to strive for excellence and make the nation proud,” Gukesh wrote on X.

“I promise to continue delivering my best moves on 64 squares and outside of it. Thank you Hon. Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya Ji for your constant support,” he added.

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh made history on December 12 by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion at 18, defeating reigning title-holder Ding Liren in a dramatic final game. This marks the beginning of a new era of chess dominance for India, continuing the remarkable legacy of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

He had become the challenger for the world title after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier in 2023 when he was 17.

Gukesh was chosen for the highest sporting honour in the country along with shooter Manu Bhaker, hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh were among four winners of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award announced by the Sports Ministry, which also named an unprecedented 17 para-athletes in the list of 32 Arjuna awardees to honour their resounding success at the Paris Paralympics.

The announcement comes a few days after reports that Bhaker had been ignored for the Khel Ratna as the award selection committee did not recommend her due to the absence of an application from her. The shooter later admitted that there may have been a lapse on her part while filing the nomination.

The other two Khel Ratna winners unveiled by the ministry on January 2 for the year 2024 were men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

The Khel ratna awardees receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with a citation and a medallion. The Arjuna awardees are given Rs 15 lakh as cash reward, a statuette of Arjuna and a citation. The awards will be conferred on the athletes by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.