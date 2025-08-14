'Provide proof with written affidavit': EC's rap to Rahul Gandhi, Congress over 'vote chori' allegations

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday responded to voter fraud allegations by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, cautioning against using "dirty phrases" like 'vote chori'. The poll body added that "one person one vote" is already in practice since the first general elections that were held in 1951-52.

The EC urged individuals to provide evidence of malpractice, stating, "If anyone has any proof of any person actually voting twice in any election, it should be shared with ECI with a written affidavit rather than colouring all the electors of India as 'chor' without any proof."

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has announced actions to address alleged voter fraud in India. Central to these actions is the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', a campaign in Bihar starting 17th August, aimed at fighting voter list discrepancies. This is part of a larger effort to highlight 'vote chori', a term for alleged election manipulations.

Rahul Gandhi stated, "From 17th August, with 'Voter Adhikar Yatra, we are waging a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar."

The Congress plans to mobilize support with events like "Loktantra bachao mashaal march" on Independence Day eve and "vote chor, gaddi chhorh (vote thieves, relinquish power)" rallies. These activities aim to raise awareness and demand accountability from electoral bodies.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar detailed initiatives, noting that "Between September 15 and October 15, a signature campaign will be run to save the right to vote and ensure people's participation." This campaign seeks to involve citizens directly in safeguarding electoral integrity.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the party's commitment, describing 'vote chori' as a "do-or-die" matter. He stated, "We will ensure a clean voter list across the country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise up and join this mass movement." The Congress contends that fair elections are vital for democracy.

The allegations stem from Gandhi's claims regarding last year's elections in Karnataka, where he suggested that over one lakh votes were "stolen" in a single constituency. The EC has requested formal documentation to support these claims.

Looking ahead, the Congress aims to conclude the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' with a large rally in Patna on 1st September.