Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar reopens after 46 years, here's why

The Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, reopened its doors after a staggering 46 years on Sunday.

This historic treasury is believed to hold a treasure trove of invaluable ornaments, jewels, and other precious artefacts offered to the deity Lord Jagannath over the centuries.

A committee of 11 members, appointed by the Odisha government, entered the Jagannath temple to reopen its revered treasury. The committee included former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak, and a representative of Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja.

Four temple servitors, specifically Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana, and Deulikaran, unequivocally entered the Ratna Bhandar. The "Agnya" ritual, a crucial step involving seeking approval to reopen the Ratna Bhandar, was efficiently completed earlier in the morning.

The Ratna Bhandar is the treasury of the Jagannath temple. It holds the precious ornaments of the sibling deities - Jagannath, Subhadra, and Balabhadra. These ornaments have been donated by devotees and former kings over the centuries. The treasury is divided into two sections: the outer chamber (Bahara Bhandar) and the inner chamber (Bhitara Bhandar).

The outer chamber of this 12th-century shrine is occasionally opened for specific rituals, such as the Suna Besha (golden attire) during the annual Rath Yatra. However, the last complete inventory of the treasury was conducted in 1978.

Two teams of snake catchers were on standby at the temple while the committee members entered the treasury, due to concerns about the presence of snakes inside.

Before the reopening, the committee established three Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the entire process.

"Three SOPs have been created. The first pertains to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second concerns the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third involves the inventory of the valuables," an official told PTI.

"The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts," the official added.

The government has decided to create a digital catalogue for the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar, which will include details such as their weight and craftsmanship.