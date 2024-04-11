PVR INOX unveils south India's largest cinema in Bengaluru; check details here

PVR INOX, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, said today that it is launching a cinema hall in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia. This would make the new launch the largest cinema in South India. The new 14-screen Megaplex, nestled in one of Bengaluru's largest and most luxurious malls, introduces three cutting-edge premium formats – MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia.

This launch marks a milestone for PVR INOX, introducing the first MX4D immersive 4D movie experience and ScreenX, a 270-degree cinema viewing experience, in South India. According to the company, with this expansion, PVR INOX would strengthen its foothold in Bengaluru. It already boasts of having 172 screens across 26 cinemas in the city, and in the state of Karnataka, with a total of 219 screens across 37 cinemas. Furthermore, this move consolidates the company's presence in South India to an impressive 572 screens across 100 properties.

Situated in the outskirts of Bangalore, the 14-screen Megaplex stands as the city's most advanced cinema, offering a range of cutting-edge features. These include the multi-sensory MX4D format, the premium large screen format ScreenX, and three auditoriums equipped with PVR INOX's luxury format, Insignia. Additionally, the cinema features nine premiere auditoriums, each fitted with last row celebrity plush recliners. With a seating capacity of 1,997 audiences, the new cinema is equipped with best-in-class theatrical technology, including 4K laser projection, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Volfoni 3D screens.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “The Southern region is a critical market for us with a steady supply of regional content and passionate consumer demand. We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats nationwide, prompting us to unveil our largest cinema in South with 14 screens including 3 superlative cinema formats – MX4D, Screen X and Insignia. It has been PVR INOX’s strategy to make cinemas more experiential and this Megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia perfectly aligns with our vision.’’