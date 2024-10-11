PWD allocates 6 Flag Staff Road as new residence for CM Atishi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has officially assigned the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow, the Chief Minister's residence, to Delhi's new Chief Minister, Atishi. On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared pictures of Atishi signing documents at her home in Kalkaji, with her belongings packed in cartons. This update follows the party's claim that she was "forcibly vacated" from the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow in the capital.

Sharing the images on X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP, stating that they cannot undermine Atishi's dedication to serving the people of Delhi. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "throwing out" a woman chief minister's belongings from her home during the Navratri festival. In a press conference, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the BJP is attempting to "forcibly take over" the chief minister's residence.

The AAP, BJP, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and the LG's office are involved in a heated blame game over the Flagstaff Road bungalow. AAP claims that the bungalow was the chief minister's residence, which was vacated properly by Kejriwal, and the keys were handed over to Atishi by PWD officials.

The BJP has accused the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, of creating "drama" and playing the "victim card" in the dispute over the Flagstaff Road bungalow to gain sympathy.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that, contrary to what the AAP claims, the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the official residence of the Delhi chief minister.

Sachdeva explained that the bungalow is similar to other government residences where Arvind Kejriwal lived as chief minister. He challenged the AAP government to provide evidence that the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow was designated as the official chief minister's residence.

"We have no objections if Atishi wants to live there. But it must be done in accordance with the rules," Sachdeva said.

Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accused Atishi of playing the "victim card," saying, "The photos of Atishi working among empty boxes are just the Aam Aadmi Party's latest drama." He pointed out that Atishi has a bungalow on Mathura Road, which was assigned to her after she became a minister. Gupta noted that this bungalow was previously used by Sheila Dikshit during her ten years as chief minister of Delhi.