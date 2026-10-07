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Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'The biggest quest to learn anything is curiosity. If you are curious about something, you will go and dig'

Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'The biggest quest to learn anything is curiosity. If you are curious about something, you will go and dig'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'The biggest quest to learn anything is curiosity. If you are curious about something, you will go and dig'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant

"The biggest quest to learn anything is curiosity. If you are curious about something, you will go and dig,” a quote by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant.

Curiosity is the core driver of deep learning and self-motivated research, as famously highlighted by veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

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Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shared this wisdom during a detailed interview published on February 9, 2019.

He responded by explaining that markets cannot simply be taught in a classroom; they have to be actively learnt through hands-on experience.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that genuine desire to know is the ultimate engine for education and mastery. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala argues that true learning cannot be forced or passively absorbed in a classroom; it requires active, self-motivated exploration.

When you are genuinely curious about a subject, you do not wait for someone to give you the answers. Instead, you instinctively take the initiative to research, ask questions, and "dig" beneath the surface until you completely understand it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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