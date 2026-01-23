R-Day 2026: Noida schools get bomb threat days before Republic Day, authorities say no cause for panic

Several private schools in Noida, including Cambridge School, Shiv Nadar School, Father Agnel School and others, were placed on high alert on Friday after they received threat emails, prompting extensive security checks by the police. The bomb threat e-mails came three days before Republic Day 2026 (January 26).

The Cambridge School management informed the parents that the school would remain closed today for a security sweep. It also urged parents to receive their children at the designated drop-off point.

Message sent by Cambridge School

Dear Parent,

This is to inform that the school has received an email containing a bomb threat just now. As a precautionary measure and to facilitate a thorough security sweep, the school will be closed today, Friday, January 23, 2026.

School buses are being sent back, and parents are requested to receive their child at the designated drop-off point.

Parents may stay in touch with the respective bus staff for real-time updates regarding arrival at the designated location.

Parents of the non- bus users are requested to pick up their wards from the school at the earliest.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Warm regards,

Principal

Cambridge School, Noida

Shiv Nadar School, on the other hand, arranged for buses to return students to designated drop-off points, urging parents to stay in touch with bus staff while picking up their children.

Shiv Nadar School's message to parents

Father Agnel School in Noida said in its notification that preschool would remain closed today and no online classes would take place either.

Authorities said the situation was swiftly brought under control and there was no cause for panic.

Senior police officers, along with personnel from multiple police stations, bomb disposal squads, fire services, dog squads and BDDS (bomb detection and disposal squad) teams, were deployed at the affected schools. Intensive checks were conducted on the premises of several private institutions.

A cyber team has also been pressed into service to carry out a technical analysis of the threat emails, according to a police press note.

“Situation is normal, and complete peace and order have been ensured at the sites. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours,” the police said.

Officials added that a preliminary assessment indicates the threats were non-specific. However, investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails and ascertain the intent behind them.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)