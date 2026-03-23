Rain in Delhi: Yellow alert for parts of capital, temperatures drop; here’s what IMD says

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi as the capital city woke up to rains on Monday morning. The IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across most areas of the capital.

The yellow alert indicates that residents must remain cautious during thunderstorm activity.

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The fresh spell has also brought down the temperature of the city, with the minimum dipping to 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum hovering around 30-32 degree Celsius.

It is not only Delhi, but adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh and adjoining regions also witnessed showers in the morning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

WHAT IMD SAYS

The met department has said that there would be no “large change” in maximum temperature in the next 24 hours and a gradual rise of 2-3 degree Celsius would be witnessed in the next three days.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6 to -3.0 degree Celsius) to normal (-1.5 to 1.5 degree Celsius) during the next seven days, said IMD. The department also predicted one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning during forenoon to evening on March 23.

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There has been a rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees and minimum temperatures around 2-3 degrees in the past 24 hours, said IMD. The minimum temperatures were 16-18 degrees and maximum were in the range of 28-30 degree Celsius in the past 25 hours.