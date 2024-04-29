Rajasthan: 30-yr-old cleric Mohammad Mahir beaten to death by masked men in Ajmer

A horrific incident has unfolded in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where a 30-year-old mosque cleric, Mohammad Mahir, was brutally beaten to death by a group of masked men. The attack took place early on Saturday morning around 2 am.

According to police reports, three unidentified men, their faces concealed with masks, entered the mosque located in Kanchan Nagar. They targeted Mohammad Mahir, who was reportedly teaching children at the time, and assaulted him with sticks. The attack resulted in Tahir's death at the scene.

The brutality of the crime is further compounded by the presence of children during the assault. Reports indicate that six children were present inside the mosque when the attack occurred. The assailants reportedly threatened the children into silence and confiscated their mobile phones to prevent them from seeking help.

After the suspects ran away, the children emerged from the mosque and informed others about the incident.

According to the police, Mahir used to teach children in the mosque. SHO Ramganj Ravindra Singh stated that Tahir's body was handed over to his family members after they arrived in Ajmer from Uttar Pradesh.

The SHO mentioned that a case has been filed against unidentified individuals under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. As of now, no arrests have been made, but efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.