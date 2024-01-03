Ram Temple consecration: 'Ban alcohol, meat in Maharashtra on Jan 22,' BJP MLA urges CM Eknath Shinde

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday urged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat in the entire state. In a video message, he said the 22nd of January is as sacred as the festival of Diwali. "I urge the CM of Maharashtra on behalf of all devotees of Lord Ram, that on the pious day of 22 January, alcohol and meat be banned in the entire state," he said. "I request the Maharashtra government to, in turn, request the central government that meat and alcohol be banned in the entire country on that day."

Last week, the UP governmnet declared the entire 84-Kosi Parikrama, an area near the temple premises, as a 'no liquor zone'. State Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal said sale and consumption of liquor is banned and wine shops will be either shifted or removed from the area.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said his government has decided to declare January 22 as a "dry day" as the consecration of Ram temple will take place in Ayodhya on that day. "As you all know that from December 25 till January 2, we have been observing 'good governance' day. Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance," Sai told reporters.

"We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's 'nanihal' (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that 'pran pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22," he said. There is happiness all over Chhattisgarh. The state's rice millers association has sent 300 metric tonnes of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony and cultivators from the state will also dispatch vegetables to the city in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said. "The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22," Sai said.

According to research scholars, Lord Ram had passed through several places located in Chhattisgarh during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya. Chandkhuri, a village located 27 km from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram. The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village was given a magnificent look during the previous Congress government in the state.

