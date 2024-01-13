Red Alert issued in Delhi amid cold wave, zero visibility, IMD says no relief till January 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday reported that Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees, with Aya Nagar experiencing a dip of 3 degrees in the morning. The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the cold and dense fog conditions.

Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, reported a visibility of 200 meters at 5.30 am. The minimum temperatures recorded were 3.4 degrees in Lodi Road, 3.6 degrees in Safdarjung, 3.9 degrees in Ridge, and 5.8 degrees in Palam, according to IMD. The maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to be around 19 degrees, IMD stated.

IMD further said that dense fog and prevailing cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate in parts of northwest India during the next 3-4 days, till January 16.

"Dense to very dense fog at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh," the weather department said.

"A blanket of dense fog engulfed most parts of Northern India, disrupting rail and air traffic in the entire region. Dense to very dense fog will continue in parts of northwest India during the next 3 days," it added.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 365 at 9 am, as per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale categorises the air quality as 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' between 51 and 100, 'moderate' between 101 and 200, 'poor' between 201 and 300, 'very poor' between 301 and 400, and 'severe' between 401 and 500.