Reinforced security at airports: CISF gets extended powers to check baggage and cargo at all Indian airports

In a move aimed at bolstering security at civil airports nationwide, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum dated May 9, temporarily expanding the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Until May 18, CISF will take over additional responsibilities related to the security of cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS), in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

This interim measure reflects heightened vigilance following the incident and aims to reinforce critical airport operations vulnerable to potential threats. The CISF, already tasked with airport security, has moved swiftly to resume oversight of cargo and baggage processes. Under the directive, CISF personnel will supervise both the operations and private security staff of airport operators managing ILHBSS.

In addition to oversight, CISF officers are now authorised to conduct random security checks and enforce access control at these facilities. According to the memorandum, all airports currently under CISF cover have already adopted the strengthened protocols.

Previously, while CISF managed overall airport security, its responsibilities did not explicitly include direct control over cargo screening and ILHBSS operations. The new mandate introduces a vital secondary layer of security, enhancing protection for passengers, infrastructure, and airport operations.

As the principal force guarding Indian airports, CISF is entrusted with implementing security checks, managing access, and maintaining a secure airport environment. Though the force does not operate flights, it plays a central role in safeguarding aviation infrastructure across the country.