Republic Day Parade 2024: Ram Lalla, girl power, and buggy, a parade of many firsts

Republic Day Parade: Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches flew in various formations, including Tejas, Netra, Varuna, Vajraang, Trishul, Amrit, Prachand, Arjan and Tangail.

The final Vertical Charlie maneuver was done by a Rafale fighter aircraft.The ceremony ended with the national anthem and release of Tri-colour balloons