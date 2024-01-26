Republic Day Parade 2024: Ram Lalla, girl power, and buggy, a parade of many firsts

Republic Day Parade: Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches flew in various formations, including Tejas, Netra, Varuna, Vajraang, Trishul, Amrit, Prachand, Arjan and Tangail.
The final Vertical Charlie maneuver was done by a Rafale fighter aircraft.The ceremony ended with the national anthem and release of Tri-colour balloons
This year's flypast includes 54 aircraft/helicopters. These include three aircraft from the French Air & Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy, and four helicopters from the Indian Army.
Six Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force in 'Vajrang' formation fly past over the Kartavya Path.
IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft fly past Kartavya Path.
One LCH ac in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV ac in echelon fly in five ac 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.
Women of the SSB, CRPF and BSF in 'Chandrayaan' formation on a motorbike at Kartavya Path.
Women bikers of BSF, CRPF and SSB showcase their daredevilry at Kartavya Path.
Cultural performances form a part of the parade at the Kartavya path in Delhi. The performing group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity.
Delhi Police's all-women band participated for first time in Republic Day parade. Watch them go
Ayodhya takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The theme of the tableau is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form.
Odisha's tableau rolls on at Kartavya Path. The theme of the tableau is 'Women Empowerment in Viksit Bharat'.
The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracota artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.
Manipur showcased its 'Nari Shakti' with 'Ima Keithel', the 500-year-old market, one and only in the world run entirely by women
Tableau of Madhya Pradesh. The tableau portrays the 'Self-reliant and progressive; women of the state.
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih taking to X , “On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength”
The Embassy of Japan in India wrote in Hindi, “Saare Jahan Se Achaha’ on the X platform and wrote, “On this joyous occasion, we congratulate our friend, India, and look forward to further forging our partnership”.
NCC Girls Marching Contingent (Army), led by SR Under Officer P Ponnamma, at the Kartavya Path.
First time on Kartavya Path, the BSF Mahila Brass Band, and the women contingent of the Border Security Force depict 'Nari Shakti' - the women power in the country
The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprises 144 airmen and four officers. Their tableau is based on the theme Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar’.
Indian Air Force marching contingent led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirit Rohil.
