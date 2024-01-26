scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India

Republic Day Parade 2024: Ram Lalla, girl power, and buggy, a parade of many firsts

Business Today Desk | Updated Jan 26, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Republic Day Parade: The traditional horse-drawn buggy once used to bring the president from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Raj Path, and discontinued about 40 years ago, was brought back. President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron travelled onboard the buggy. Kartavya Path also saw the first-ever all-women tri service contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

PM at Kartavya Path PM at Kartavya Path

Republic Day Parade: Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches flew in various formations, including Tejas, Netra, Varuna, Vajraang, Trishul, Amrit, Prachand, Arjan and Tangail.

The final Vertical Charlie maneuver was done by a Rafale fighter aircraft.The ceremony ended with the national anthem and release of Tri-colour balloons

26 Jan 2024, 12:44:12 PM IST

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Updates: Vertical charlie by Rafale

The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was done by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

26 Jan 2024, 12:43:29 PM IST

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Updates: Sukhois, Rafale and more

This year's flypast includes 54 aircraft/helicopters. These include three aircraft from the French Air & Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy, and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

26 Jan 2024, 12:39:27 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Rafales in Vajrang formation

Six Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force in 'Vajrang' formation fly past over the Kartavya Path.

 

 

26 Jan 2024, 12:36:38 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Sukhois take charge

IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft fly past Kartavya Path.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 12:28:09 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Eyes on the sky

One LCH ac in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV ac in echelon fly in five ac 'Arrow Formation' over Kartavya Path.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Chandrayaan formation

Women of the SSB, CRPF and BSF in 'Chandrayaan' formation on a motorbike at Kartavya Path.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 12:24:22 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: India's daredevils showcase their best

Women bikers of BSF, CRPF and SSB showcase their daredevilry at Kartavya Path.
 


 

26 Jan 2024, 12:18:20 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: India's diversity at display

Cultural performances form a part of the parade at the Kartavya path in Delhi. The performing group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 12:07:00 PM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: A first for Delhi Police

Delhi Police's all-women band participated for first time in Republic Day parade. Watch them go
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:51:09 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Ayodhya showcased in UP tableau

Ayodhya takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The theme of the tableau is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form.

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:49:04 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Odisha tableau

Odisha's tableau rolls on at Kartavya Path. The theme of the tableau is 'Women Empowerment in Viksit Bharat'.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:47:19 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Chhattisgarh tableau

The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracota artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.

 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:41:19 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Manipur showcases Ima Keithel

Manipur showcased its 'Nari Shakti' with  'Ima Keithel', the 500-year-old market, one and only in the world run entirely by women
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:40:08 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Progressive MP at Kartavya Path

Tableau of Madhya Pradesh. The tableau portrays the 'Self-reliant and progressive; women of the state.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:39:04 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Greetings from Maldives

Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih taking to X , “On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength”

26 Jan 2024, 11:38:23 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: Japan says Saare Jahan se Achcha

The Embassy of Japan in India wrote in Hindi, “Saare Jahan Se Achaha’ on the X platform and wrote, “On this joyous occasion, we congratulate our friend, India, and look forward to further forging our partnership”. 

26 Jan 2024, 11:35:29 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: NCC girls steal the show

 NCC Girls Marching Contingent (Army), led by SR Under Officer P Ponnamma, at the Kartavya Path.
 

 

26 Jan 2024, 11:29:17 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: BSF Mahila Brass Band, a first

First time on Kartavya Path, the BSF Mahila Brass Band,  and the women contingent of the Border Security Force depict 'Nari Shakti' - the women power in the country


 

26 Jan 2024, 11:26:36 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: IAF tableau displays theme "Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar"

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprises 144 airmen and four officers. Their tableau is based on the theme Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar’.

26 Jan 2024, 11:24:36 AM IST

Republic Day Parade Live updates: IAF girl power

Indian Air Force marching contingent led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirit Rohil. 
 
 

 

