Republic Day 2026: How India chooses the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on January 23 on a state visit, marking a significant diplomatic moment ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. Von der Leyen, along with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa, will be the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India-EU ties.

Every year on January 26, as India celebrates its Republic Day with a grand parade on Kartavya Path, one tradition draws as much attention as the military pageantry and cultural displays — the presence of a foreign Chief Guest. From world leaders to monarchs and heads of international institutions, the choice of Chief Guest is far from symbolic. It is a carefully calibrated diplomatic decision that reflects India’s foreign policy priorities at a given moment.

A tradition rooted in diplomacy

The tradition of inviting a Chief Guest dates back to 1950, when Indonesia’s then President Sukarno became the first foreign dignitary to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. Since then, India has hosted leaders from major global powers, neighbouring countries, strategic partners, and emerging economies.

The invitation is meant to signal goodwill, deepen bilateral ties, and underline India’s engagement with the global order.

Who decides the Chief Guest?

The process of selecting the Republic Day Chief Guest is led by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in close coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). While the final invitation is extended in the name of the President of India, the decision is the outcome of months of diplomatic consultations.

Inputs are sought from:

Indian missions abroad

Strategic and security agencies

Senior diplomatic officials

The Prime Minister’s Office

The aim is to ensure that the invitation aligns with India’s broader diplomatic, economic, and geopolitical goals.

Key factors behind the selection

1. Strategic Importance: Countries with which India seeks to strengthen strategic partnerships — defence, trade, technology, or energy — are often prioritised. A Chief Guest invitation can reinforce cooperation or elevate bilateral relations.

2. Regional and Global Significance: India frequently invites leaders from neighbouring countries, the Global South, or key players in global governance. This highlights New Delhi’s regional leadership and international outreach.

3. Diplomatic Milestones: Anniversaries of diplomatic relations, major treaties, or landmark agreements often influence the choice. Inviting a leader during such milestones helps showcase continuity and mutual respect.

4. Current Geopolitical Context: Global developments — such as conflicts, economic shifts, or multilateral negotiations — play a crucial role. The choice can send a subtle message about India’s position on international issues without making explicit statements.

5. Practical and Political Considerations: The availability of the leader, domestic political stability in the invited country, and protocol-related factors are also taken into account. In some years, invitations are delayed or adjusted due to elections or internal crises abroad.

More than a ceremonial role

The Chief Guest’s visit typically includes:

Bilateral talks with Indian leadership

Signing of agreements or MoUs

Business or strategic engagements

These interactions often lead to tangible outcomes in trade, defence cooperation, education, or cultural exchange, making the visit far more than a ceremonial appearance.

Ultimately, the Republic Day Chief Guest serves as a diplomatic mirror — reflecting how India sees itself and the world. Whether it is outreach to the Global South, strengthening ties with Europe, engaging major powers, or reinforcing neighbourhood diplomacy, the choice sends a clear, if understated, message.