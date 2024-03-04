Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi 'big brother', seeks his support for Gujarat-like development in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'big brother' (bade bhai), whose support is needed for the development of the southern state. PM Modi was in Telangana Adilabad to roll out various projects worth Rs 56,000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Prime Minister Modi was, for him, like 'bade bhai' and that every chief minister can do development with his support. "PM, for us, means 'big brother'. With the support of big brother, every chief minister can do development in their respective states."

"This is why my appeal is that if we want to do development and progress like Gujarat, your support is needed here," Reddy said while gesturing towards Prime Minister Modi.

Reddy also touched upon PM Modi's ambitious plan of making India a 5 trillion economy. "Your thinking is to make 5 trillion economy. To reach there, there are five metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Hyderabad is one of the metropolitan cities We want to contribute in your 5 trillion economy system. Please do support us in metro rail, and in Musi River development."

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says he wants his state to become developed like Gujarat Model.



It's good that Congress leaders are ignoring stupid politics of Rahul Gandhi and accepting what is good.



Revanth Reddy also ignored Rahul Gandhi and signed MoU with Adani in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/cVo5AU7raV — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 4, 2024

"You have developed the Sabarmati river. We wanted to develop our Musi river all along Hyderabad - which is 55 km stretch. We want to rejuvenate the Musi river - all we need is your support," said the chief minister, who assumed power in December last year.

"Moreover, we want to establish a semiconductor industry. Hyderabad is a place for semiconductor units. Please support us, we are here to contribute to the 5 trillion economy," he added.

Reddy's comments come at a time when Congress has sharpened its attack on Prime Minister Modi and accused the Centre of discriminating against the southern states while releasing funds.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for over 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana's Adilabad. Addressing a gathering at Adilabad after inaugurating development projects, PM Modi said, "The country's 140 crore population is my family. The BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why, even the people of Telangana are saying..."abki baar, 400 paar."