Richest municipal bodies in India: Top 10 civic bodies ranked as BMC tops list with ₹74,000-cr budget

As counting began on Friday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena surged ahead in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, according to early trends from 210 of Mumbai’s 227 wards.

The civic polls are significant as they will pave the way for the election of Mumbai’s Mayor and a fully elected municipal House, ending nearly three years of rule by an administrator since 2022. Beyond political control, what is at stake is command over India’s richest civic body. On February 4, 2025, the BMC presented its ₹74,427-crore budget for FY2025-26, its largest-ever outlay — nearly 14% higher than the previous year’s estimates.

Which are the richest municipal bodies in India in 2026?

In the financial year 2025-26, the latest figures show that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — also known as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai — remains by far the richest municipal body in India with an annual budget of around ₹74,427 crore.

This budget makes the BMC’s finances larger than the combined municipal budgets of many other major cities. Below is the Top 10 list of richest civic bodies in India based on their latest approved annual budgets:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Mumbai) – ₹74,427 crore

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – Bengaluru – ₹19,930 crore

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) – ₹16,530 crore

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) – ₹15,502 crore

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – ₹12,618 crore

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) – ₹11,460 crore

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) – ₹10,000+ crore

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) – ₹8,400 crore

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) – ₹5,166 crore

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) – ₹4,762 crore

These figures illustrate the massive gap between the top tier and smaller civic bodies, with BMC’s budget more than four times larger than BBMP’s and several times larger than even the largest municipal budget outside Mumbai.

Why does BMC Have India’s biggest municipal budget?

The BMC’s dominant financial position stems from a few key factors:

Massive revenue base: BMC earns from a combination of property taxes, fees, development charges, state transfers, investment income and other levies that collectively boost its revenue far beyond what most other municipal bodies collect. Huge population and economic scale: Mumbai’s economic footprint as India’s financial capital drives higher property values, commercial activities, and service fees — all translating into larger municipal revenues. Significant capital expenditure: Nearly 60 % of BMC’s budget — over ₹43,000 crore — is earmarked for capital projects such as infrastructure upgrades, roads, coastal and sewage projects, and long-term urban development, which expands the fiscal size of the civic body. Comparisons with states: To grasp scale: BMC’s ₹74,427 crore budget is larger than the total planned outlays of several Indian states, including Goa, Sikkim, and Tripura — underscoring its exceptional fiscal muscle.

All of this makes election control of the BMC highly sought — not just locally but as a power centre with influence over infrastructure, planning, and services for one of India’s biggest urban populations.

Which cities are included in the Top 10 richest civic bodies list?

The top 10 list reflects economic diversity across India’s urban centres, including coastal metropolises, IT hubs, industrial cores, and port cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Chennai, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.

These civic bodies vary drastically in scale and responsibilities, but all play a key role in local administration, urban services, and infrastructure financing.

How municipal budgets impact public services & development?

Municipal budgets directly determine what services citizens get and how cities grow. A larger budget allows a civic body to invest more in roads, drainage, public health, parks, sanitation, waste management, schools, and housing infrastructure. Smaller budgets often struggle to maintain even basic services, leading to infrastructure gaps and uneven urban development.

At the same time, the allocation mix — how much goes to capital versus operational spending — shapes whether a city focuses on long-term projects (like metro extensions or sewage plants) or daily services (like street cleaning and water supply).

What role do civic elections play in managing these budgets?

Civic elections determine who controls the policymaking and spending priorities of municipal corporations. Elected councillors and mayors — directly or indirectly — influence budget proposals, tax rates, spending on services, and long-term urban plans.

Although in some cities the administrative authority (municipal commissioner or appointed administrator) manages implementation, political leadership sets the agenda. Winning control of a wealthy civic body like BMC means influence over major urban decisions and a stronger platform for broader political ambitions.