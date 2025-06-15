Route to Kedarnath damaged; path from Sonprayag suspended till further orders

The pedestrian route from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham has been suspended until further notice following a landslide near Jangalchatti, Uttarakhand police confirmed on June 15. The disruption comes amid heightened concerns over safety on the Chardham Yatra route, which witnessed a tragic helicopter crash on the same day near Gaurikund, resulting in seven fatalities.

According to the Rudraprayag police, the route was closed due to debris and falling stones in a ravine near Jangalchatti. Security arrangements have been reinforced for pilgrims already on the route at the time of the closure.

Separately, a Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed in the forests between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan due to poor visibility on June 15, killing all seven individuals on board. The victims included a two-year-old child, the pilot, and pilgrims from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot, was a former Indian Army officer with over 15 years of service and significant flying experience across challenging terrains. He had been associated with Aryan Aviation since October 2024.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has assigned the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to conduct a detailed inquiry. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened an emergency meeting and ordered a high-level investigation into the crash. In view of adverse weather conditions and ongoing safety concerns, heli services on the Chardham Yatra route have been suspended for two days.

“Heli services will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday as the weather is bad and the safety of passengers is the state government’s top priority,” said Chief Minister Dhami. He instructed officials to identify any instances of negligence and ensure appropriate punitive measures are taken.

The Chief Minister further directed the development of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for heli services in Uttarakhand. The SOP is expected to mandate thorough technical inspections and weather assessments prior to flight operations. A centralized Command and Coordination Center will also be established in Dehradun to monitor aerial services across the state.

The latest crash marks the fifth helicopter-related incident on the Chardham route since the pilgrimage commenced on April 30. On May 8, six people died when a helicopter en route to Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi. On June 7, a helicopter heading to Kedarnath made an emergency landing due to a technical issue, injuring the pilot. Other recent incidents include emergency landings in Ukhimath on May 12 and near the Kedarnath helipad on May 17.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the necessity of adhering strictly to DGCA regulations and ensuring that pilots operating in upper Himalayan regions possess the requisite experience and qualifications.