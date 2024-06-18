'Runaway bride decided to flee from Wayanad': BJP after Rahul Gandhi vacates Wayanad, retains Raebareli

After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's announcement on Monday that Rahul Gandhi will continue to represent the Raebareli seat, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, reactions poured in from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP leader Ajay Alok humorously remarked on Rahul Gandhi's decision to "flee" from Wayanad, likening it to a "runaway bride", while BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the move as a clear example of dynastic politics.

Alok said, "It is really interesting that the runaway bride has decided to flee from Wayanad. The election is not going to be easy. We will be contesting hard, obviously the Communist party is also going to give it a good try. But if at all, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wins from Wayanad, it will be interesting in Lok Sabha because people will question what was the intent. Was it to create an alternate leadership?"

As Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious in both constituencies in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, he was required to leave one of the two seats. This was the second time Rahul was elected from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi's move to retain Rae Bareli is an attempt to revive the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state, as it sends 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had defeated CPI's Annie Raja by 3.64 lakh votes. In Rae Bareli, he defeated BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by 3.90 lakh votes.

Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion, was represented by Sonia Gandhi for two decades from 2004 to 2024.