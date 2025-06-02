Russian envoy confirms: 'India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026'

Russia will complete the delivery of the remaining S-400 Triumf air defence systems to India by 2025–2026, the country’s Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, said on Monday. He added that the S-400 platform had performed “very efficiently” during the recent India-Pakistan tensions, reinforcing the strategic value of the missile system.

“We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan. We have a long history of collaboration. The air defence systems, according to what we are experiencing—the situation in Europe and here—this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general,” Babushkin told PTI.

Babushkin confirmed that the contract for the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 is progressing as planned and will be completed within the publicly committed timelines. India had signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 system, a cutting-edge missile defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial targets over long ranges. Three squadrons have already been delivered.

The Russian diplomat also hinted at expanding cooperation in the broader domain of air defence and anti-drone systems. “We are open for promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence systems,” he said, signalling interest in strengthening joint capabilities amid evolving global security threats.

On the growing threat from drones—particularly in light of their increasing use in regional conflicts—Babushkin underlined the need for collaboration. “We are facing this threat for several years already, and I think that our systems are being modernised constantly. I think it would be a joint interest from both sides how to counter this threat and lead to some other cooperation,” he said. He added that anti-drone systems are already part of the ongoing India-Russia defence dialogue.

Babushkin also confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may visit India this month. “The exact dates are not yet finalised, but it can happen anytime soon. We expect this month,” he said.