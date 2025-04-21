Saamana hints at truce, says Uddhav won't have 'any issue' with Raj if he...

A reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is possible — if the latter distances himself from the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said on Monday. In an editorial, the party's mouthpiece Saamana stated there would be “no question of any issue” between the cousins if those political ties are severed, fuelling fresh speculation about a potential patch-up nearly two decades after their split.

“There was no reason for the BJP, Shinde Sena to talk on this. These people started those so-called issues. So there will be no issues if the BJP and Shinde Sena are kept at a distance,” the Marathi daily said, responding to speculation around a possible reconciliation between the two cousins nearly two decades after their political split.

The editorial claimed the buzz about rapprochement has unsettled “Maharashtra baiters” and accused the BJP of trying to weaken Marathi unity by pitting Raj against Uddhav. “The BJP and the Shinde-led Sena took aim at the Sena (UBT) by placing gun on Raj’s shoulders. This did not benefit the MNS, but hurt Marathi unity,” it said.

Saamana further claimed that Raj Thackeray had once taken a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, insisting they should not be allowed to set foot in Maharashtra, but he failed to stand by that position. “Raj’s stand had been that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not be allowed to set foot in Maharashtra, but he did not stick to it,” the editorial said.

It also questioned the origins of the so-called differences between the two Thackerays. “The issues referred to by Raj Thackeray were never known to the public. Raj keeps talking about ‘Marathi manoos’ and the (then undivided) Shiv Sena (founded by Bal Thackeray) was also born to champion the same cause. So where are the issues?” the daily asked.

The editorial alleged that BJP’s Hindutva was “fake and hollow”, and accused Raj of getting “embroiled in its trap”. It criticised the MNS’s unconditional support for Modi’s third term in 2024 and suggested this move cost Raj politically. “BJP’s ploy is to weaken Marathi unity,” the daily charged, adding, “Maharashtra will never forgive if a lifetime is spent dealing with fights and issues.”

The comments came after recent public statements from both Raj and Uddhav, where they indicated a willingness to look past "trivial" disagreements in the larger interest of Marathi identity. Raj said coming together for the cause of “Marathi manoos” is not difficult, while Uddhav responded that he was open to letting go of minor disputes, provided those working against Maharashtra's interest were not entertained.

(With inputs from PTI)