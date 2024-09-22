Sadhguru on Tirupati Laddu controversy: 'Where there is no Devotion, there shall be no sanctity'

Amid the controversy over claims of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that using beef tallow in temple 'prasadam' is unacceptable. He argued that temples should be managed by devotees, not government officials, stating, "Where there is no devotion, there shall be no sanctity."

Devotees consuming beef tallow in the Temple prasadam is beyond disgusting. This is why Temples should be run by Devotees, not by government administrations. Where there is no Devotion, there shall be no sanctity. Time the Hindu Temples are run by devout Hindus, not by government… https://t.co/4c53zVro7G — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 21, 2024

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam raised concerns about the issue on Saturday, describing it as a "very dangerous conspiracy" against Sanatan Dharma.

The controversy started when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed on September 18th that the government of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was using animal fat and low-quality ingredients to make Tirupati laddus. He alleged that even the Tirumala laddu was made with these substandard ingredients.

Naidu claimed, "They compromised the quality of 'Annadanam' (free meals) and even contaminated the sacred Tirumala Laddu by using animal fat instead of ghee." However, he noted that since the government changed, the laddu is now being made with pure ghee.

YSRCP MP and former TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy denied CM Naidu's claims, stating that TTD only uses pure cow ghee and organic products for the 'prasadam.' Amid the ongoing controversy, the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), protested at Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence, demanding an apology.

The controversy has led to widespread anger, with many people questioning the motives behind it and calling for strict action against those responsible.