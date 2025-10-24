Satellite imagery reveals China building air-defence complex near Galwan clash site. Details here

Satellite imagery has revealed the construction of a new Chinese air-defence complex near the border with India, drawing attention due to its advanced covered missile launch positions and extensive infrastructure. The construction is taking place on the banks of the eastern side of the Pangong Lake in Tibet, around 110 km from one of the flashpoints of the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Intelligence analysts believe these hardened shelters could offer concealment and protection for China’s long-range HQ-9 Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems, indicating the complex may play a significant role in regional air defence capabilities as construction continues at the Pangong Lake site.

Researchers point out that the design of the facility, first identified by AllSource Analysis, has a replica at Gar County, about 65 km from the Line of Actual Control, directly across from India's upgraded Nyoma airfield.

Independent satellite images from Vantor, another space intelligence company, show sliding roofs over the suspected missile launch bays, each large enough to accommodate two vehicles.

Vantor's imagery from September 29 shows open roofs in some launch positions, possibly revealing the presence of launchers underneath and indicating an advanced stage of operational capability.

AllSource Analysis, a US-based geo-intelligence firm, reports, "The covered missile launch positions feature a roof with hatches, allowing the launchers to remain concealed and protected while firing through the hatches when opened," providing both concealment and operational readiness.

The firm adds, "This configuration reduces opportunities to detect the presence or exact positions of TELs within the complex and shields them from possible strikes," highlighting the enhanced survivability and tactical advantage.

Analysts note the presence of "wired data connection infrastructure which is believed to have been placed to connect different elements of the HQ-9 air defence system with its command-and-control centre," suggesting sophisticated networking and integrated defence systems.

A second facility, still under construction, was identified near Pangong Lake in Tibet, roughly 110 km from a known friction point of the 2020 border clashes. The facility was first identified in late July by geospatial researcher Damien Symon though the nature of the covered missile positions was known at the time.

China is nearing the completion of a military-linked complex on Pangong Lake's eastern edge, featuring garages, a highbay & protected storage, the site is located near a Chinese radar complex & may evolve into a SAM position or another weapons-related facility pic.twitter.com/WZGAMCc1B3 Advertisement July 24, 2025

Some sections of the facility near Pangong Lake are still under construction.