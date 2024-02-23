'Says he who has lost his mind’: PM Modi dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Varanasi comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his comments about seeing people lying on the road after consuming alcohol in Varanasi.

Speaking at a public event in his Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi rebuked Gandhi, stating that those who have lost their senses are labelling the children of his Kashi as drunkards.

"Those who have lost their senses are calling the children of my Kashi (Varanasi) drunkards," PM Modi said.

PM Modi indirectly referred to Gandhi as the 'Yuvraj' of Congress's 'Shahi Parivar', accusing him of insulting Varanasi's people. The Prime Minister added that he will never forget the insult by the INDIA bloc towards Uttar Pradesh's youth, accusing them of being family oriented and fearing the youth's talent.

"What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they are venting out their frustration on the youth of UP," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also criticized the Congress party for leaving Uttar Pradesh behind in terms of development due to family politics, corruption and appeasement.

"This is their reality, they are family oriented and are afraid of the talent of the youth," said PM Modi.

He further attacked the INDIA bloc, stating that the opposition leaders unite during elections but separate and start criticizing each other when the result is nil.

Expressing confidence about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi predicted that all the seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to NDA as the mood of the entire country is favouring Modi's guarantee. He also stated that his third term will be his most intense one yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the INDIA bloc, stating that opposition leaders unite during elections only to disband and engage in mutual criticism when the results are unfavorable.

He expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the nation's mood favors "Modi's guarantee" and predicting that all seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to the NDA.

The Prime Minister emphasised that his "third term" would be characterized by heightened intensity and focus.

