'Set aside your ego, accept Mamata as...': TMC's message to Congress after Maharashtra debacle

Buoyed by its clean sweep in the West Bengal assembly bypolls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for a shift in leadership within the opposition INDIA bloc. Senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee urged the Congress to "set aside its ego" and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the alliance, citing her grassroots connect and proven ability to challenge the BJP.

Speaking in Serampore on Sunday, Kalyan Banerjee highlighted the Congress' recent electoral failures, particularly its debacle in Maharashtra, as evidence of the need for "unified and decisive" leadership. "The Congress and other opposition parties should admit their failures in the recent elections and prioritise unity over individual ambition. They must set aside their ego and accept Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc."

The TMC MP argued that Mamata Banerjee's "track record of fighting the BJP" and her ability to connect with the masses made her the "most suitable" candidate to lead the opposition coalition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. "She is well-recognised as a fighter across India. Her leadership and ability to connect with the masses make her the ideal face of the INDIA bloc. Without a unified and pragmatic approach, the opposition’s efforts will continue to falter," he said.

The TMC's call for Mamata Banerjee's leadership comes on the back of its impressive performance in the West Bengal assembly bypolls, where the party retained five assembly seats and wrested Madarihat from the BJP. Despite opposition campaigns highlighting protests over the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the TMC’s dominance in the state remained unchallenged.

Meanwhile, the Congress and its allies suffered major setbacks in West Bengal, with candidates from the CPI(M)-led Left Front, its ally CPI(ML) Liberation, and the Congress losing their deposits.

The BJP's electoral triumph in Maharashtra has added to the Congress' woes. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in the state, securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a crushing defeat, managing to win just 46 seats.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc tasted success in Jharkhand, where Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to power for a second consecutive term. The coalition secured 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an intense campaign by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which managed only 24.

While the JMM emerged as the dominant force in Jharkhand, the Congress played a junior role, further diminishing its position within the opposition bloc.

Kalyan Banerjee's remarks reflect the TMC’s continued push for Mamata Banerjee to take the reins of the INDIA bloc, challenging the perception of Congress as the coalition's de facto leader. "Mamata Banerjee is the most suitable leader to challenge the BJP. The Congress’s repeated electoral failures underscore the need for a more dynamic and grassroots-oriented leadership within the opposition alliance," he stated.

However, the Bengal Congress chose not to comment on the TMC leader’s remarks. The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed the suggestion, with party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya stating, "Change in the leadership of INDIA bloc won’t change its electoral fortune. Be it the Congress or the TMC or any other party, it won’t have any impact on the electoral fortune of the INDIA bloc. The people of this country have rejected these parties."