Setback for BJP in Bengal: Ranaghat Dakshin MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari joins TMC

In a blow to the BJP in Bengal, the party's MLA from Ranaghat Dakshin, Mukut Mani Adhikari, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. He said the people of his constituency, which falls in the Nadia district, had been deprived of development in the last five years. Adhikari, who comes from the Matua community, won from the Ranaghat Dakshin seat by defeating his nearest rival Barnali Dey Roy of TMC by over 15,000 votes.

In 2019, the BJP had fielded him from Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency. However, his name was later cancelled and BJP leader Jagannath Sarkar's name was announced instead, according to The Indian Express. Jagannath Sarkar bagged Ranaghat parliamentary seat for the BJP. Sarkar had defeated TMC's Rupali Biswas by over 2 lakh votes.

"I need development of Nadia district as well as development of Ranaghat. The people of Nadia have been deprived in the last five years. That is why I joined the TMC," said Adhikari after joining Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

However, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari targeted Mukut Mani, saying he was accused of domestic violence by his wife. "Look who is walking in the TMC Procession alongside Bhaipo, to observe International Women's Day. Mukutmani Adhikari - Ranaghat South MLA. He was accused of Domestic Violence by his Wife. The FIR was filed by his Wife on the 11th day of their marriage. Certainly qualifies as the 'Poster Boy' of TMC's Rally to honour Women."

Look who is walking in the TMC Procession alongside Bhaipo, to observe International Women's Day !!!



Mukutmani Adhikari - Ranaghat South MLA



He was accused of Domestic Violence by his Wife. The FIR was filed by his Wife on the 11th day of their marriage.



Certainly qualifies… pic.twitter.com/RJdkEem9nW — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 7, 2024

Mukut Mani's move comes just a day after a former TMC minister and veteran politician Tapas Roy joined the BJP.

Earlier today, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined the BJP. The former judge slammed CM Mamata Banerjee and said his prime focus would be to uproot the 'ferocious' government from the state. "The time has come to uproot a corrupt government from West Bengal. They have caused serious harm to the state," he said.

"I feel extremely depressed when I see Bengal is going down day by day, which is not acceptable to me as a Bengali. We have to start a huge agitation to remove the ferocious political party which believes in terrorism and terrorizing people and does not have respect for women for the state," he added.