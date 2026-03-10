West Asia crisis: As the conflict raging around the Middle East enters its 11th day, airlines in the Persian Gulf are slowly beginning to increase their flights even as they continue to intercept Iranian missiles and drones in their skies. World's largest international carrier, Emirates, is operating a reduced flight schedule to around 100 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Meanwhile, exports worth $40-50 billion to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are at risk and around 3.5 lakh containers located in the Gulf region are stuck amid West Asia tensions. Key sectors that are at jeopardy include oil products, precious metals, gems and jewellery. Food, processed foods, textiles, and apparel exports are also vulnerable, according to government sources.

Sources added that exports have not been halted, but shipments are taking longer, and alternate sea routes are being used, adding that GCC nations are under pressure but keen to keep trade routes open for India. Some Indian vessels stranded in the Arabian Sea and Oman waters are awaiting movement.

It is becoming difficult to evacuate the containers that are stuck deep inside the Gulf region, sources added. Moreover, the supply of non-domestic LPG cylinders has been halted in Kolkata since Tuesday morning, impacting the city's restaurants and food businesses. Due to this, several restaurants in Kolkata are staring at a shutdown.

The situation is worrisome as Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, on Tuesday rejected suggestions that Tehran was seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

His comments came after the UAE said that it was being targeted "in a very unwarranted manner" during the conflict. It added that it will "not partake in any attacks against Iran," which has carried out strikes against its Arab neighbours who it sees as allies of the US.

The UAE also reduced oil output by 500,000-800,000 barrels per day.

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