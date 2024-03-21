Setback for BJP in Karnataka: Ex-CM Sadananda Gowda quits politics after denied ticket for LS polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who has been denied a ticket this time, has quit politics but said he will continue to work for the party, India Today reported on Thursday. The 71-year-old former Union Minister expressed his displeasure over being denied the ticket to contest from Bangalore North again and said "there is nothing left to say that BJP is a party with a difference in Karnataka".

BJP had fielded Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who is currently representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, to contest from Bangalore North.

Gowda said he will not join Congress, as was speculated earlier. On Monday, the BJP leader said he had been contacted by other party leaders. "It is also true that our party leaders also contacted and discussed with me. Last night a predominant office bearer of our party came to me and tried to pacify me. Various things are happening," Gowda, a former State BJP President, said.

The former chief minister claimed that BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal had told him that out of 28 constituencies, Bangalore North was the only segment where there was no other candidate other than him. He said he had information about certain developments that had happened in Delhi and in Karnataka.

He said he had decided to stay away from electoral politics, but he was pulled back asking him to contest by all senior state leaders. "But no one came to my rescue at the last minute, and have caused some embarrassment to me."

The former Union Minister said despite knowing things, sacrificing someone for selfish motives "will hurt". "There is nothing left to say, (BJP is) a party with a difference in Karnataka, this has pained me. I will speak about it,” he added.

Gowda had earlier announced his decision to retire from electoral politics but later backtracked, saying there was pressure on him to contest the election again.

Meanwhile, Karandlaje, who met Gowda today and greeted him on his birthday, said Congress will not be successful in its attempts. "Congress is frustrated and confused without candidates, don’t know who all they are contacting, Sadananda Gowda is a former Chief Minister, he had occupied several important ministries at the Centre. He is our senior leader, Congress will not be successful in this. Let them contact whoever they want, everyone will support Narendra Modi and will work towards making him PM once again," she said.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from PTI)