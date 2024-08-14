Setback for Vinesh Phogat as CAS dismisses her appeal for silver medal; IOA says 'exploring further legal options'

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final of the Olympic Games. "The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 2024 is dismissed," the CAS said in its ruling.

Phogat had sought a joint-silver medal after she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight at the time of weigh-in for the final bout. The wrestler had demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh but was later promoted to the final following the Indian’s disqualification.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment at the decision of the CAS. She said the dismissal of Phogat's appeal has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large.

"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has a profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation," she said.

"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator," the IOA President said.

Usha said that the matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that "fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses" athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. "It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being."



She further said the IOA continues to stand in full support of Phogat and is "exploring further legal options". "The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times."

American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash.

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

After being disqualified, Phogat announced her retirement on social media.

The United World Wrestling had already made it clear that it was not in favour of making an exception for her although it could consider reforms in rules at a later time. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach held a similar view.

India signed off with six medals at the Games, one silver and five bronze, two of which came from pistol shooter Manu Bhaker. The lone silver was snared by Neeraj Chopra, who was the defending champion in men’s javelin throw.

