Sharad Pawar's NCP releases 4th candidate list for Maharashtra, fields Anil Deshmukh's son from Katol

Sharad Pawar's NCP on Monday another list of 7 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party has fielded Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, from Katol. The party has named Prabhakar Gharge from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai, and Vaibhav Patil from Khanapur. With this, the party has announced candidates for 83 seats.

The NCP-SP announced its third list of candidates for nine seats on Sunday. In the last list, the party fielded actor Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar. Ahmad, who was the state president of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, switched over to the NCP (SP). He will take on Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly usurping a property in Kurla with the help of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Malik, the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar, was released on bail last year. He then sided with Ajit Pawar, though he was not renominated, possibly due to objection from ally BJP.

NCP-SP has fielded Dnyayak Patni, son of late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, from Karanja seat in Washim district. Rajendra Patni, who won the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections on a BJP ticket, died in February this year. However, his son chose to join the NCP (SP).

Atul Wandile has been given ticket from Hinganghat (in Wardha), Ramesh Bang from Hingna (Nagpur), Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad and Ajit Gavhane from Bhosari (both in Pune), Mohan Jagtap from Majalgaon and Rajesaheb Deshmukh from Parli (both in Beed) and Siddhi Ramesh Kadam from Mohol seat in Solapur.