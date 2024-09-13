scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
‘Shedding colonial imprints’: Amit Shah announces renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

Feedback

‘Shedding colonial imprints’: Amit Shah announces renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

“While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same," the Union minister wrote in a post on X.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Port Blair is the entry point for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Port Blair is the entry point for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The government has renamed Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Shri Vijaya Puram in order to “free the nation from colonial imprints”.  

Home Minister Amit Shah shared the development in a post on X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same.” 

“Andaman & Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in our freedom struggle and history. The island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations,” he added. 

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the first unfurling of Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the islands and the imprisonment of freedom fighters, including Savarkar, in the Cellular Jail. 

Port Blair is the entry point for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The city was named after Captain Archibald Blair, a British colonial navy official of the East India Company. 

Published on: Sep 13, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement