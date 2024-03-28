LS Polls 2024: Shinde's Sena releases first list, fields Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South West

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday released its first list of 8 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The party has fielded Rahul Shewale from Mumbai South West.

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena releases a list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bKwX58PduU

Shiv Sena is part of the NDA, along with Ajit Pawar's NCP. The BJP, Sena, and NCP have yet to announce the seat-sharing for Maharashtra.

Sena has given a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from Ramtek (SC) seat, which will see polling on April 19. Parve had joined the Shiv Sena recently. He replaces Sena's sitting MP Krupal Tumane.

The other seven names on the list, all sitting MPs, are Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi (SC)) Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Srirang Barne (Maval) and Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangale).

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP, split and 13 of the 18 MPs from the state had allied with Shinde.

Earlier, India Today reported that Sena might contest on 12-13 Lok Sabha seats.