Upset within SAD: After Lok Sabha drubbing, senior leaders revolt against Sukhbir Singh Badal

Not all is well within the rank and file of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an erstwhile ally of the BJP, after its dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Senior SAD leaders have revolted against party chief and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and are demanding a change in the leadership.

These leaders include Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bidi Jagir Kaur. While some leaders sought Badal's resignation at a Jalandhar meet, others continue to show faith in the SAD chief.

In a meeting with workers and senior leaders, Dhindsa said leaders and workers have expressed concern over the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. In the general elections, SAD only managed to retain the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat of the 13 seats it contested. Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal contested from the Bathinda seat.

Former MP and senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, however, said urged Badal to acknowledge the sentiments of the party workers. Chandumajra further requested Badal to hand over the post of party president to someone who can strengthen the party's organisation and also maintain a balance between politics and religion.

SGPC president Kaur said that Badal neither listened to party leaders whenever they tried to discuss anything nor does he try to correct the party's shortcomings. "So everyone thought that if the SAD is to be strengthened, then all of us should sit together and have a discussion... We are worried about why the people of Punjab are not accepting us," the SGPC told news agency ANI.

The regional satrap, however, called the rebels as "frustrated elements launched by the BJP" to weaken the Akali Dal. Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said at a press conference that the party is analysing and introspecting the remarks.

He further said that a meeting of the SAD working committee will be held later in the day. He also said on Tuesday that Badal previously offered to step down from the post of party president but all district presidents and constituency in-charges refused.

SAD core committee member Balwinder Singh Bhundal said 99 per cent of the members standing with Sukhbir Singh Badal. He further said that there is no question of allying with the BJP in the future. At the same time, the senior Akali leader also said the party won't take any action against those "trying to show their solidarity by separating from the party."