Shiv Sena MLA's brazen threat: 'Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue'

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked a controversy by saying that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

"While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress," Gaikwad told reporters. "During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with Rs 11 lakh," he continued.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced the party from his statement and said he does not support the MLA's remarks. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. “Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations,” the BJP leader said.

The Shiv Sena MLA said that the Congress had defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in elections. "Gandhi's comments are the biggest treachery of the people. Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits," the MLA said.

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, said that Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread a "fake narrative" that the BJP would change it. "But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years," he said.

Bawankule said the BJP will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it," he said.

Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe hit back at Gaikwad, saying the latter does not deserve to live in society and politics. "We want to see whether the Maharashtra Home Minister invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad." Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap condemned the comments, saying these people have spoiled the politics of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)