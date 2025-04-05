Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra: BookMyShow delists Kunal Kamra amid controversy over remarks

Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow has removed all content related to the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. This action includes delisting him from their list of artists, following a complaint by Rahool N Kanal, a youth leader from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Kanal raised concerns over Kamra's controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The decision marks a significant blow to Kamra's visibility on one of India's largest ticketing services.

On Friday, Kanal, Shiv Sena's social media in-charge and Yuva Sena general secretary, penned a letter to BookMyShow requesting them to cease offering ticketing services for future stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's performances. The letter, directed to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the parent company of BookMyShow, emphasizes Kanal's concerns as a concerned citizen regarding the platform's association with an individual with a history of criminal behavior, Kunal Kamra.

The complaint by Rahool N Kanal, lodged just a day before the removal, urged BookMyShow to refrain from selling tickets for Kamra’s performances. Kanal argued that "continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement to his divisive rhetoric which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city."

“I, Rahool N. kanal, am addressing you the present letter in my individual capacity as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention a matter of significant public interest concerning the operations of BookMyShow, a reputable platform under the aegis of Big Tree Entertainment. It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual criminal behavior,” he said.

In response to the platform's compliance, Kanal expressed gratitude towards BookMyShow for their swift action in delisting Kamra and removing all related content. This move has been welcomed by the Shiv Sena leader as aligning with his efforts to curb what he views as divisive rhetoric. The removal reflects the powerful influence political concerns can have over corporate decisions concerning content management.

In a recent incident, Kamra received backlash for incorporating a satire rendition of a song from the 1997 movie Dil To Pagal Hai to mock Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Subsequently, Shiv Sena supporters vandalized the location where Kamra had performed his stand-up routine at Habitat Studio.

The case has garnered interest not only for its legal ramifications but also for its political context. Kamra was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on March 28. A notice was issued to the Khar police, and the case is set for further hearing on April 7.