Shocking Crime in Delhi: Man strangles wife over doubts on affair, lives with her corpse in truck

Delhi Police have arrested a truck driver named Pradeep for allegedly killing his wife and keeping her body in his truck for several days.

Police said Pradeep strangled his wife with a dupatta after an argument, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. Following the incident, he hid her body in the truck and continued living in it.

As reported by The Indian Express, Pradeep, a truck driver, left Navi Mumbai on November 11, heading to Delhi to deliver supplies to a vendor in Okhla.

Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, stated, "Pradeep reached Delhi on November 13. After completing his work, he planned to meet his wife, who lived in Delhi, the next day. Pradeep suspected his wife of having an affair."

During their meeting, an argument broke out, and Pradeep strangled her using her dupatta. He then concealed her body inside the truck. Rather than reporting the crime, he continued living in the truck with the body for several days.

DCP Ravi Kumar Singh disclosed that Pradeep, while intoxicated, admitted to the crime during a conversation with his employer. Alarmed, the employer asked a local contact to check on Pradeep, who had parked his truck in Okhla Industrial Area Phase-2.

When the acquaintance arrived, they discovered Pradeep living in the truck alongside a decomposing body. The employer promptly informed the police.

Officers who responded to the scene reported a strong foul smell coming from the truck. Inside, they found Pradeep, visibly drunk, and his wife's decomposing body lying in a pool of blood. Pradeep was immediately taken into custody, as reported by The Indian Express.