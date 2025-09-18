Shooting outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence: Two dead, four injured

Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Four officials of the joint party were injured during the shootout but are out of danger and undergoing treatment.

UP Police's Additional Director General Law and Order Amitabh Yash identified the deceased as Ravinder from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat, both in Haryana. He confirmed that both were active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case.

According to officials, the injured personnel include two Delhi Police Crime Branch members, Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash, and two UP STF officials, Ankur and Jai.

The firing outside Patani's residence occurred around 3.45 am on September 12, causing panic in the locality. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion.

A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

Police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence, and matched records from neighbouring states to identify the shooters. A joint team intercepted the duo in Ghaziabad, leading to the encounter.

Both accused sustained serious injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the spot. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said security outside Patani's house will continue despite the death of the two shooters.

Actor Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, said police informed him about the killing of those involved in the firing. He declined to provide further details.

Further investigation is underway to trace other gang members who remain absconding, officials said.