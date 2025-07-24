'Should we allow the dead to vote?': CEC counters criticism over voter list revision ahead of Bihar polls

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday responded to criticism over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, asking whether the Election Commission should allow names of people who have died, moved away permanently, or are registered in more than one place to remain on the voters’ list.

His comments came at a time when opposition parties have raised concerns about the special voter list revision in Bihar, saying it could leave out a large number of genuine voters.

“Isn't a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?” Kumar said, according to the Election Commission.

He added that letting ineligible names remain on the voter list, first in Bihar and later elsewhere would go against the Constitution.

"On these questions, someday or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies," he said.

As part of the revision process, officials going door to door in Bihar have found that more than 52 lakh voters were not living at the addresses listed. Another 18 lakh people were found to have passed away.

The Election Commission has clarified that under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) guidelines, voters and recognised political parties will have one month from August 1 to September 1 to raise requests. During this period, they can ask for the inclusion of eligible voters whose names may have been missed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or Booth Level Agents (BLAs), or request the removal of names that may have been wrongly added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday suggested that the Mahagathbandhan alliance may consider boycotting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission is aimed at manipulating the voter lists in favour of the ruling NDA.

Raising concerns over the integrity of the process, Yadav questioned the very purpose of holding elections under such circumstances. "Boycott is an option, but we will think about it. We will consult our alliance partners and the public before taking a final call," Yadav told news agency IANS.