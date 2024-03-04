'Simply Outrageous': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari blasts TMC MLA for calling Ram Mandir 'unholy site'

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Monday targeted TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy for saying Ayodhya's Ram temple is an 'unholy site'. He shared a short video, in which Roy can be heard saying that a temple has been built and that no Hindu should visit Ram temple to offer puja.

"Simply Outrageous. TMC MLA of Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency - Ramendu Sinha Roy, who is also the TMC President of Arambagh Organizational District has labeled the Grand Ram Mandir as 'UNHOLY'. He has also stated that no Indian Hindu should offer Puja at such unholy site," Adhikari said in a tweet.

"This is the language of the TMC Leaders. He has laid bare the level of respect and regards of the TMC leadership towards Lord Ram," the BJP's Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said.

— Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 4, 2024

Adhikari said that he not only denounced his statement but also had made arrangements to lodge an FIR against "this disgraceful person" for his despicable statement. He said Roy's statement has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus across the world.

Earlier today, Adhikari also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly using school children to fill up the venue for her 'administrative programme'. He said Banerjee is filling up the venue for her programme in Purba Medinipur with mostly school children.

"She will fly to Nimtouri, in Purba Medinipur District, barely 80 km from Kolkata, in a helicopter, while the school children would start from their homes at least 3-4 hours earlier and would be kept waiting for a couple of hours more for her to arrive," he said while sharing orders issued by the office of the district magistrate.

"They will have to make the long journey back home after listening to Mamata Banerjee's frustrated political rant against the Central Government and the Prime Minister. All this extravaganza worth crores of Rupees at WB Govt expense so that 'Hirak Rani' gets to see a packed house with students holding placards of WB Govt Schemes, which would be provided to them by the BDOs!!!" he wrote.

The BJP leader said 2,784 police personnel (including civic volunteers and village police) would be deployed for the event. "However, the number is less compared to Bhaipo's security during his Caravan Yatra before the Panchayat Election. The reason could be that either Bhaipo feels more threatened in Public than Pishi or the Administration treats him with more respect than the CM."