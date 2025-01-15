Sitharaman fires back at Rahul Gandhi: 'What for are you carrying a copy of the Constitution?'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday responded sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the BJP, RSS, and the Indian State. In a tweet, Sitharaman questioned Gandhi's commitment to the Constitution, saying, "The LoP, who was sworn in by taking oath on the Constitution, is now saying, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself. So, @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, what for are you carrying a copy of the Constitution in your hand?"

— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 15, 2025

The FM's remarks came after Gandhi’s scathing criticism of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, accusing them of undermining democratic institutions. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, Gandhi alleged, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP, that we are fighting the RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, RSS, and the Indian State itself."

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi claimed the BJP's agenda was to silence marginalised communities and centralise power. “They want India to be run by one man, and they want to crush the voice of this country. This is their agenda and I would also like to say clearly that there is no other party in this country that can stop them. The only party that can stop them is the Congress,” he asserted.

Gandhi also took aim at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remark that India achieved "true independence" after the Ram temple was built, calling the statement "treason." He said, "Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2–3 days what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because he stated that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried."

Gandhi's accusations against the RSS included claims of undermining the nation’s founding principles and disrespecting freedom fighters. "Bhagwat's remarks were an insult to freedom fighters and an attack on the Constitution," he added.

The Congress leader’s comments came during the inauguration of Indira Bhawan, the party's newly constructed national headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road.