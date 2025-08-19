Stable India-China ties key to peace and prosperity, PM Modi tells Wang Yi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that stable, predictable, and constructive relations between India and China would significantly contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and the wider world.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities," Modi said after the meeting at his residence in New Delhi. "I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity."

During the talks, the Prime Minister stressed that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential for bilateral relations, sources told India Today. He welcomed the steady, positive progress in ties in recent months.

The meeting came after Wang Yi's high-level discussions with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday under the framework of the Special Representatives mechanism.

At the Special Representatives' talks, Doval said there had been an "upward trend" in relations over the past nine months. “Borders have been quiet, there has been peace and tranquillity, and our bilateral engagements have become more substantial,” he noted. Doval also confirmed that Modi will visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

Wang Yi said the two sides should “increase mutual trust through strategic communication, expand common interests through exchanges and cooperation, and properly resolve specific issues” along the border. "We are heartened to see the stability that has now been restored along the border," he said.

"Now, the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity for improvement and growth. The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister’s visit to China to attend the SCO Summit at our invitation," Wang added.