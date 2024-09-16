'Stop spreading fake news': Railways Ministry schools TMC MP Saket Gokhale on Vande Bharat trains

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale's recent claim that the Narendra Modi government has increased the contract for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by 50% has led to a detailed response from the Ministry of Railways, with the latter accusing Gokhale of spreading fake news and misinformation.

In a post on X, Gokhale alleged, "The Modi Government has revised the ₹58,000 crore contract for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. What used to cost ₹290 crores per train is now set at ₹436 crores. This is a train exclusively with AC coaches that the poor cannot afford. Who benefits from this 50% cost increase in the Vande Bharat contract?"

The Ministry of Railways swiftly countered these claims, urging Gokhale to refrain from spreading misinformation. In a response posted on X, the ministry stated, “Please stop spreading misinformation and fake news. The cost per coach multiplied by the number of coaches determines the total cost of the train. For the sleeper version, the cost per coach is actually lower than previous benchmarks due to the transparency in our process.”

The ministry clarified that the increase in the number of coaches per train from 16 to 24 is aimed at accommodating high demand for rail travel. They explained, “The total number of coaches in the contract remains almost the same: 200 trains with 16 coaches each previously amounted to 3,200 coaches, whereas the revised plan of 133 trains with 24 coaches each totals 3,192 coaches. This adjustment, coupled with economies of scale, has actually reduced the overall contract value.”

Furthermore, the railways ministry highlighted their commitment to enhancing travel options with a significant production of non-AC coaches, anticipating high demand for rail services.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, an extension of the Vande Bharat series, integrates advanced technology and elevated comfort standards. According to a statement from South Central Railway, “The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train combines cutting-edge technology with superior comfort, achieving a maximum speed of 160 km/h for a swift, smooth journey.”

Key features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train include austenitic stainless steel train sets, crash-worthy designs for enhanced safety, premium interiors with GFRP panels, aerodynamic exterior styling, a modular pantry, robust fire safety measures, specialised berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers, and automatic exterior passenger doors, among other innovations.