US-Israel-Iran War: As the conflict in the Middle East entered its sixth day, sources within the government told news agency ANI that India is in a very comfortable position in energy security. They added that stock is being replenished every day and that there is no shortage of LPG or LNG.

They further said that India is in touch with other suppliers as well, adding that Australia and Canada have also offered to sell gas to India. India also signed a new contract with the UAE and the US>

At present, India imports 195 MMSCMD of gas, out of which Qatar supplies only 60 MMSCMD. India is also in talks with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Besides this, the government is holding talks with the US to secure insurance coverage for ships and the overall energy situation is being reviewed twice daily to ensure supply stability.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, are gradually restoring connectivity through special and repatriation flights.

SpiceJet has scheduled multiple special flights from the UAE to India, whereas Air India Express confirmed that scheduled flights to and from Muscat will continue to operate on March 5. Etihad Airways has confirmed that it has suspended all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi till 06:00 UAE time on March 6. The airline stated that limited repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights are operating, subject to approval from authorities.

Dubai-based airline Emirates is running a reduced flight schedule till further notice. Despite the curtailment, over 100 Emirates flights are scheduled to depart from Dubai and return between March 5 and 6.

These flights will transport passengers as well as essential cargo, including perishable goods and pharmaceutical supplies, as per the airline. Abu Dhabi Airports resumed its limited flight operations at Zayed International Airport, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. With this, partial connectivity has restored after recent disruptions.

Oman Air will also operate additional flights to and from Mumbai, London, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Cairo. The airline will also operate flights between Dubai and India via Muscat.

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