'Strategic setback': Richard Haass slams Donald Trump for 50% tariffs on India, flags China threat

Richard Haass, President Emeritus at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), recently took US President Donald Trump to task over the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods. In an interview with MSNBC, Hass underlined the role that India should be playing in the US's efforts to push back against China.

The takes comes almost a day after Beijing displayed a range of new weapons at a massive military parade for the first time. The display included laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles, giant underwater drones, apart from fifth-generation aircraft.

"India is really interesting... a strategic setback for us, which we brought about, India has been, should be an important cornerstone of the coalition we build to push back against China. It was a bit of a statement of independence," the veteran diplomat said when asked whether China's parade in Beijing was a statement to the US.

Furthermore, the former US diplomat said that the Trump administration went to unimaginable lengths to alienate India. Haass, who has also served as the director of policy planning for the Department of State, added that the US has created uncertainty among many partners and allies about whether it is truly committed to them.

"We represent two-thirds of the world economy. What are we doing? We alienate India. India shows up at this confab, that's been one of the building blocks of American foreign policy, which was to bring India closer to us. Closer to us, to put pressure on China. So much of that we put tariffs on many of our allies. We have introduced great uncertainty into whether we are actually there for them," he said.

He said that there is uncertainty on both the international as well as domestic fronts over the consensus of America's role in global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war. "Vladimir Putin shows up in China, and he gets all these people wrapping their arms around him. Why aren't we doing more to pressure him?"

He also advised the Trump administration to think not only about the economic but also the strategic consequences of slapping tariffs on an ally like India.