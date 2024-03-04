Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led HP govt not in 'danger', Vikramaditya Singh speaks with Cong leadership: Sources

Party sources stated on Monday that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is secure and will complete its full term. State minister Vikramaditya Singh reportedly communicated with AICC leadership, affirming their trust in Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's work so far.

The sources indicated that a change in leadership seems doubtful at present. The government, enjoying a majority, is committed to serving the people of Himachal Pradesh for the entire term. Rebel MLAs have been disciplined under the anti-defection law, and the public is not in favour of such tactics, added the sources.

"The government is in full majority and will serve the people of Himachal Pradesh for the full five years, and any attempt to crush the mandate with the help of money power will not succeed," news agency PTI reported quoting sources aware of the matter.

They also said that Minister Vikramaditya Singh has spoken with senior AICC leaders about his concerns. Chief Minister Sukhu aims to build a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh with improved education and health facilities, and is actively working towards it.

After the disqualification of six MLAs under the anti-defection law, the number of MLAs in the House is now 62. The government has more support than the majority figure of 32, the sources claimed. Allegations about the government by the BJP and rebel MLAs are false, according to the sources.

In a setback for the Congress, the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the hilly state despite being in minority with just 25 MLAs against 40 of the Congress. This was due to nine MLAs, including 6 from the Congress and 3 Independents, voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

In another development, Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh has stirred the Congress by removing his official designation from his Facebook bio, changing it to 'servant of Himachal'. He announced his resignation at a press conference but was convinced by the Himachal government to reconsider.

Singh had a private meeting with six disqualified Congress MLAs at a Panchkula hotel, raising questions about the political crisis in the state.