Supreme Court orders removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks. What it means for apartment owners?

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the complete removal of stray dogs from all localities across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The top court's order came in the wake of increasing dog bite incidents in Delhi-NCR.

In a setback to animal rights activists, the apex court specified that if any individual or organisation opposed the process, it would proceed to take action against any such resistance.

Targeting animal rights activists, the court asked: "All these animal activists, will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies?"

Terming the situation 'extremely grim', the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered civic bodies to establish dog shelters within 8 weeks to accommodate 5,000-6,000 dogs with provisions for sterilisation, immunisation and CCTV monitoring to prevent escapes.

Here's what it means for apartment owners in Delhi-NCR

It moves from a capture-neuter-release approach to capture-shelter-retain, removing stray dogs from public life entirely. For apartment owners, this means no feeding duties, less liability, higher safety and strict penalties if you block removals.

Previously, residential welfare associations (RWAs) or apartment associations were responsible for feeding community animals in designated, safe areas. Today's order overrides these provisions, as feeding stray dogs, even in appointed zones, will become irrelevant if the dogs are removed from the locality.

Residents can no longer feed strays in public/common areas because the dogs will not be allowed back after capture.

RWAs often face disputes if residents are bitten by dogs that are allowed to roam inside society premises. Once all strays are removed, there will be fewer cases of dog bites and no conflicts between RWAs and dog feeders.

For the next 1-2 months, before dog shelters are fully operational, RWAs are advised to immediately report sightings to the helpline once active. RWAs and apartment associations should put up notices warning residents not to obstruct street dog removals.

RWAs or residents risk legal consequences, including criminal action or contempt of court proceedings, if they try to hide dogs inside basements or apartments, stop municipal staff from taking dogs, and remove captured dogs from vans or shelters.