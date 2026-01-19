T20 World Cup: ICC gives ultimatum to Bangladesh Cricket Board to take final call on India visit by Jan 21

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), asking it to take a final call on whether the Bangladesh men’s team will travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sources said the BCB has been given time till Wednesday, January 21, to convey its decision.

In case Bangladesh refuses to tour India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement team. As per current rankings, Scotland could be brought in. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7.

The development comes after the ICC held a meeting with BCB officials in Dhaka on Saturday. This was the second meeting between the two sides within a week. During the discussions, the Bangladesh board reiterated its stand that the team would not play its T20 World Cup matches outside India.

The standoff has been largely driven by security concerns raised by the BCB. Since the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2026 season—citing board instructions—the BCB has been pressing for Bangladesh’s matches to be shifted out of India.

However, the ICC has maintained its position and stuck to the original schedule. Bangladesh has been placed in Group C along with Italy, New Zealand, the West Indies and Nepal.

As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh is scheduled to play its group-stage matches at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, with its final group match to be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

It was also learnt during Saturday’s talks that the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to swap groups with Ireland.

The proposed swap would have placed Bangladesh in Group B, allowing the team to play its opening matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC is also understood to have assured the BCB that India does not pose any security threat to the Bangladesh team.

(With inputs from ANI)