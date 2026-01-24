T20 World Cup row: Pakistan backs Bangladesh; decision rests with govt, says Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its treatment of Bangladesh after the country decided to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026, according to India Today.

Naqvi said Bangladesh had been treated unfairly and stressed that Pakistan’s participation in the tournament would depend entirely on the decision of the Pakistani government.

Bangladesh decided not to send its team for the T20 World Cup after citing security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board asked the ICC to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka, similar to the hybrid model followed by Pakistan. However, the ICC refused to make any changes to the existing schedule.

Following discussions with players on January 22, Bangladesh officially withdrew from the tournament. The board also requested the ICC to refer the issue to its dispute resolution committee, but the appeal was rejected. The ICC later replaced Bangladesh with Scotland on January 24.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by Dawn, Naqvi said the ICC cannot apply different rules to different countries.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country.

“That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case. They are a major stakeholder and this injustice should not be done,” said Naqvi.

When asked whether Pakistan would also boycott the T20 World Cup, Naqvi said the final call would be taken by the government.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," said Naqvi as quoted by Cricinfo.

Naqvi added that the PCB has multiple backup plans if Pakistan does not play the tournament.

“Let the decision come first; we have Plan A, B, C, D,” said Naqvi.

Pakistan currently follows a hybrid model for ICC events held in India, with all its matches scheduled in Sri Lanka. For the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will play all its games in Colombo.

Naqvi said Bangladesh should be given the same option, as it is a full ICC member nation.

“The thing is that Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. And our stance is that if you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh,” he said.

“The main reason for this is that one country cannot dictate another. And if this dictation is attempted, then Pakistan definitely has its own stance,” he added.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 in Colombo, with both teams placed in Group A.