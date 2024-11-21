Tamil Nadu weather: Intense rainfall, flooding hit Ramanathapuram district following cloudburst, IMD predicts more rain

A severe cloudburst attributed to the northeast monsoon brought heavy rainfall to Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday, resulting in widespread flooding and infrastructure damage. The deluge significantly disrupted daily life across affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai confirmed the extreme weather conditions, reporting an unusual 28 cm of rainfall recorded at the Pamban weather station by 5:30 PM. This included a notable 10 cm of rain in just one hour, between 1 PM and 2 PM. Other areas recorded significant rainfall as well, with Rameswaram at 41.1 cm, Thangachimadam at 32.2 cm and Pamban at 23 cm.

This relentless rainfall led to extensive waterlogging in various locations, particularly impacting fishermen settlements in Pamban, Chinnapalam, and Muthumuni. Additionally, ten boats anchored at Mandapam suffered damage due to the rising waters.

Meteorologists indicated that the heavy rains were exacerbated by upper air circulation over the Comorin area, coupled with a weather system over the Arabian Sea, contributing to a vigorous northeast monsoon across southern Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has issued a red alert for Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, foreseeing extremely heavy rainfall until Thursday morning. Nagapattinam and Karaikal have already recorded 9 cm of rain each, while other coastal and delta districts have faced heavy rains for six consecutive days. There are reports of waterlogged roads and disruptions in these districts.

The cloudburst phenomenon is characterised by sudden, intense rainfall exceeding 10 cm per hour over a localized area. Meteorological experts expect the ongoing rains to persist, with the RMC warning of very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests that a new weather system could reignite rainfall across coastal Tamil Nadu, with intense downpours anticipated in delta districts on November 25 and 26 and heavy showers expected in parts of north Tamil Nadu on November 26.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next five days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in various areas. Local authorities in the delta and southern districts are on high alert, implementing measures such as monitoring flood-prone regions and deploying relief teams. Residents are advised to stay cautious, avoid flooded areas, and keep updated on the weather.