Telangana: Bridge under construction for 8 years collapses after strong winds

A bridge under construction for a staggering eight years in Telangana collapsed partially on Monday night, raising concerns about safety standards and project delays.

The incident occurred in Peddapalli district, where a portion of the bridge being built across the Manair River gave way due to strong winds. Locals reported seeing two concrete girders collapse around 9:45 PM. While the exact cause is under investigation, the extended construction period has come under scrutiny.

The bridge's foundation stone was laid back in 2016 with an estimated completion time of one year. The project, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts, was initially budgeted at Rs 49 crore.

Despite nearly eight years passing since the project began, the bridge remains unfinished.

The construction faced delays due to alleged mismanagement. The contractor stopped work within a few years because of payment delays for completed tasks.